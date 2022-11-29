Area firefighters undergoing training for better service

PLATTSMOUTH – A group of Plattsmouth firefighters and others from area communities are currently taking training to improve fire services for the public.

The Driver Operator Pumper and Tanker Certification course is being put on by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Training Division and covers numerous aspects of firefighting, according to Bill Dudek, assistant fire chief for Plattsmouth, as well as being a state fire marshal instructor.

This course involves 32 hours of training in which the participants meet on Tuesday evenings and all day on Sundays, Dudek said.

“We started on Nov. 6 and we will finish up with certification testing on Dec. 11,” he said.

There are 24 firefighters taking this course, eight of whom are on the Plattsmouth department, Dudek said.

The local department requested this course because it has a need for more certified drivers on the engines and tankers, he said.

The firefighters are taking courses that include safe driving of those types of vehicles, how to pump water at a fire, as well as inspection and maintenance of fire equipment.

Also taking the course are firefighters from as close as Murray to as far away as Beatrice.

“Every year, we try to take our training to the next level,” Dudek said. “It will improve delivery of fire services to the public, absolutely.”