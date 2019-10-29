LOUISVILLE – It was cleanup time in Cass County last weekend and many took advantage of it.
In Plattsmouth, truckload after truckload carrying all sorts of items traveled down Main Street to be unloaded at a city lot on Saturday and Sunday at an annual fall cleanup event.
By Monday, there seemed to be mountains of stuff waiting to be shipped away.
Specific tonnage numbers weren’t yet available by Tuesday, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
Most of the items will go to landfills, but the metals collected will be recycled, he said.
Meanwhile, volunteers were kept busy on Saturday morning in Louisville as Keep Cass County Beautiful held an electronic recycling event that it periodically sponsors.
There was good public response to the event that lasted just three hours, according to Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director.
Participants more than filled a big roll-off container with metals, outdoor equipment and appliances, Behrns said.
“It was successful,” she said. “I think there were about 70 households who came. We were busy all the time. Sometimes there were six or seven cars lined up ready to unload.”
According to Behrns, there were 28 cell phones collected, 18 computers, 19 keyboards, 15 LCD monitors, 20 printers, and 15 VCRs, DVD/VHS players and receivers.
As far as the number of appliances collected, there were 11 refrigerators, five dishwashers, six clothes washers, three dryers, one range, 11 vacuum cleaners and several miscellaneous small appliances, according to Behrns.
There were also seven lawn mowers collected, two leaf blowers, three window air conditioners, and numerous metals of all kinds, she added.
“We also collected 22 televisions, three CRT monitors and six microwaves,” Behrns said.
To recycle electronics is important for protecting the environment, she said. “Recycling electronics helps conserve energy, resources and natural materials,” Behrns said.
“It avoids air and water pollution, as well as greenhouse gas emissions caused by manufacturing virgin materials. It also reduces landfill volumes and costs, provides jobs and extends product lifespan.
“According to the Environmental Protection Agency, recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 U.S. homes in a year. For every million cell phones recycled, 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.”
This was KCCB’s last collection event for 2019, but more will start next spring, Behrns said.
Her agency held five electronic recycling events in various communities this year. Three were held in the spring at Weeping Water, Beaver Lake and Eagle and two fall events were held in Plattsmouth and Louisville.
“These are good opportunities to recycle those items,” Behrns said.