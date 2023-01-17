Area GOP leaders praise Ricketts selection

PLATTSMOUTH – Area Republican leaders praised the recent appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill Nebraska’s vacant seat in the U.S. Senate.

Gov. Jim Pillen last week appointed the former two-term governor to fill the seat formerly occupied by Ben Sasse, who stepped down earlier this month to become the University of Florida president.

Ricketts was unable to seek re-election for a third term because of term limits in the state.

Representative Mike Flood, whose First Congressional District includes Cass County, said Ricketts will be a strong conservative, a voice for agriculture, and an advocate for Offutt Air Force Base in the Senate.

“From pushing back on Washington’s regulatory overreach to raising Nebraska’s international profile, his experience as governor has uniquely prepared him to get to work on a wide array of federal issues right away,” Flood said through his office. “I am excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to collaborating with him and the entire delegation as we fight for Nebraska values in D.C.”

State Sen. Rob Clements, whose district also includes Cass, praised the selection of Ricketts as well.

“He has international trade experience promoting Nebraska,” Clements said. “He was also active in the National Republican Governors Association so he has national recognition. He’s very intelligent, a quick learner.”

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert, who has known Ricketts for many years, said he didn’t know of a more experienced individual for the Senate.

“His record as governor is good and I think he will do a good job,” Lambert said. “He holds Nebraska values.”

Meanwhile, an official with the Nebraska Democratic Party seemed to suggest the party will have a wait-and-see approach before passing judgement on Ricketts.

“I hope he remembers all people in Nebraska, including those people and issues he has repeatedly sought to marginalize: women’s reproductive freedom, equal rights, voting rights, and support for our strong public schools,” said Precious McKesson, executive director. “We look forward to watching how he will seek to better represent everyone in Nebraska – Republican, Democrat, and Independent.”