SYRACUSE - Syracuse Area Health has been recognized with a 2019 Performance Leadership Award concerning its quality of care.
The health care facility, which has a clinic in Weeping Water, was recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in the Quality category.
This recognition was based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics. The Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in either Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective.
The announcement was made during National Rural Health Day recently.