Area in deep freeze for a spell, record might be set Sunday morning

PLATTSMOUTH – Here are the cold, hard facts.
It’s cold out there, and will remain so for a time.
“Unfortunately, it is,” said Hallie Bova, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley. “It looks like pretty cold weather into the weekend and early next week.”
Saturday night into Sunday morning could see a record low, she said.
Cold Arctic air has pushed into the central part of the country and apparently will stick around for a spell, according to Bova.
“We are not the only ones dealing with record cold,” she said.
According to the NWS, Thursday brings a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning with a high of 6 degrees.
Thursday evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of minus 6.
Friday will be similar with cloudy skies and a chance of one to two inches of snow with a high of 6.
Friday evening will see a slight chance of snow after midnight with a low of minus 6.
Then comes the weekend.
“This weekend will be the coldest in quite a while,” Bova said.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of snow with a high of just 5 degrees.
Then, Saturday evening into Sunday morning the temp is expected to dip to minus 17, particularly around 6 or 7 a.m. Sunday, Bova said.
Even worse, the wind chill will dip to minus 35 that morning, she said.
The record low for that day is minus 18, she added.
“We’re going to get pretty close to the record.”
A slight warming trend will come in early next week with Monday’s high being 7 degrees with a low of zero, and Tuesday’s high reaching 15.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution in extremely cold temperatures throughout the state this week. Any motorist who becomes stranded should stay with their vehicle and call for help, the patrol said.
“The cold temperatures we are expecting throughout the state this week can be dangerous,” said Colonel John Bolduc, patrol superintendent. “It’s critical that motorists are prepared in the event they become stranded while traveling. That preparation includes knowing what you need to do and having the proper items with you to help.”
If people become stranded on the road, they should stay with their vehicle and call for help, the patrol said. The vehicle is the best shelter from the elements and is the easiest thing for emergency personnel to spot while looking for a stranded motorist.
Any motorist who becomes stranded can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 and speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.
All travelers are urged to keep a winter weather survival kit in their vehicle. Some basic items to include are: first aid kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, tow rope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods and bottled water.
Anyone traveling should use well-traveled routes and alert others of their destination, route and estimated time of arrival. That information can assist in locating a stranded vehicle, the patrol said.
This past weekend, troopers responded to well over 200 weather-related incidents on the road, as much of the state received two more rounds of snow. Troopers performed 179 motorist assists and responded to 31 crashes, the patrol said.