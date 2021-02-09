Area in deep freeze for a spell, record might be set Sunday morning

Then, Saturday evening into Sunday morning the temp is expected to dip to minus 17, particularly around 6 or 7 a.m. Sunday, Bova said.

Even worse, the wind chill will dip to minus 35 that morning, she said.

The record low for that day is minus 18, she added.

“We’re going to get pretty close to the record.”

A slight warming trend will come in early next week with Monday’s high being 7 degrees with a low of zero, and Tuesday’s high reaching 15.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution in extremely cold temperatures throughout the state this week. Any motorist who becomes stranded should stay with their vehicle and call for help, the patrol said.

“The cold temperatures we are expecting throughout the state this week can be dangerous,” said Colonel John Bolduc, patrol superintendent. “It’s critical that motorists are prepared in the event they become stranded while traveling. That preparation includes knowing what you need to do and having the proper items with you to help.”