PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man who owes more than $100,000 in child support payments received a sentence in district court Monday morning.
Jeffry A. Stones, 53, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court. Stones accepted a plea deal with prosecutors in October. He pled guilty to two Class I misdemeanor charges of attempted criminal non-support. The state had originally issued six charges against him.
Stones was supposed to provide financial support for the care of two children as part of a Cass County District Court order. The original amount was $960 per month and the current amount is $674 per month.
Stones owed $102,898.39 in child support as of Feb. 21, 2017. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Monday that amount had increased even more since that time.
“For years he has not done what he has been supposed to do,” Fedde said. “The times when he paid nothing he could have at least paid something.”
The current child support order expires in November 2020. Fedde asked the court to order Stones to pay $675 per month through that time. He also asked Stones to pay at least $300 per month starting in December 2020.
Defense attorney Julie Bear said Stones served tours of duty in the U.S. military from 1986-94 and 2007-10. She said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is applying for disability assistance through the Veterans Administration. She asked the court to issue a payment amount lower than $674 per month.
“I’m cautiously optimistic this will set him on the right path,” Bear said. “I’d ask for a restitution payment amount that will not result in his immediate failure on probation.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Stones to serve 24 months on probation and pay $300 per month in child support. Stones will be required to notify probation officials if he receives VA disability assistance. The court would be able to increase the monthly payment amount if he receives a larger income.