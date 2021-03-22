Area man pleads guilty to third DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – A Springfield man who parked his truck in the middle of a Cass County intersection admitted Monday morning that he had been drunk behind the wheel.

Wendell Ulfers, 42, pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense in Cass County District Court. He also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of refusal to submit to breath test-second offense.

The state agreed to reduce its original felony charge in exchange for the plea. The agreement also calls for a minimum term of five years for a suspended driver’s license. The state is free to argue for a longer license revocation at the time of sentencing.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty during the overnight hours of Oct. 18. The deputy saw a Dodge Ram truck parked in the middle of the intersection of Highway 66 and 96th Street at 12:13 a.m. The deputy approached the vehicle to see if the driver needed any assistance.

Palm said Ulfers was the sole occupant of the truck. He displayed slurred speech and bloodshot eyes prior to taking field-sobriety tests. The deputy stopped the tests for safety reasons after Ulfers almost fell down while attempting to complete them.