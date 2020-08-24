Area man sent to jail for violating probation

Meece did not appear at nine testing sessions in early 2020. He was charged with attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace on March 16. Those charges are currently pending in Cass County District Court. A trial has been scheduled for Oct. 7.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he did not believe Meece would be able to successfully remain on probation. He felt the violations warranted time in jail.

“I don’t think there is any other option but a statutory sentence here,” Sunde said.

Defense attorney Angela Minahan asked the court to keep Meece on probation. She said her client had successfully completed a treatment program and had lived in a treatment house for three weeks. She said Meece left the house early because it was interfering with his work schedule in Milford.

“Since the time he was released he has made a lot of positive strides,” Minahan said.

Judge Michael Smith said Meece was no longer a suitable candidate for probation. He ordered him to serve 90 days in Cass County Jail. Meece will receive credit for one day spent in jail.

Smith granted Meece’s request to delay the start of his sentence in order to fill out paperwork for a potential work release program. Meece will report to jail at 10 a.m. Aug. 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.