Area man sent to jail for violating probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Cass County resident will spend 90 days in jail for violating multiple terms of his probation order.
Joshua D. Meece, 31, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He admitted earlier this year that he had disobeyed several probation requirements.
A jury issued guilty verdicts against Meece on two charges during a trial in October 2019. The jury found him guilty of a Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault and a Class II misdemeanor charge of interfering with a public service company. The jury acquitted him of two additional charges.
Authorities arrested Meece in November 2018 after an incident at the residence of his then-girlfriend. An argument took place between the two people at the house. The former Beaver Lake resident left the home with the woman’s cell phone after the argument.
The court ordered Meece to begin serving 24 months on probation on Dec. 23. Terms of his probation included obeying all laws, abstaining from alcohol and taking part in mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the probation office.
Meece, who now lives in Milford, reported to Cass County Jail for a weekend jail sentence on Jan. 10. Employees noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath when he entered the facility. A breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .072.
Meece did not appear at nine testing sessions in early 2020. He was charged with attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace on March 16. Those charges are currently pending in Cass County District Court. A trial has been scheduled for Oct. 7.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he did not believe Meece would be able to successfully remain on probation. He felt the violations warranted time in jail.
“I don’t think there is any other option but a statutory sentence here,” Sunde said.
Defense attorney Angela Minahan asked the court to keep Meece on probation. She said her client had successfully completed a treatment program and had lived in a treatment house for three weeks. She said Meece left the house early because it was interfering with his work schedule in Milford.
“Since the time he was released he has made a lot of positive strides,” Minahan said.
Judge Michael Smith said Meece was no longer a suitable candidate for probation. He ordered him to serve 90 days in Cass County Jail. Meece will receive credit for one day spent in jail.
Smith granted Meece’s request to delay the start of his sentence in order to fill out paperwork for a potential work release program. Meece will report to jail at 10 a.m. Aug. 31.
