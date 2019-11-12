PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for obtaining illegal drugs while on probation.
Miguel O. Monarrez, 28, appeared in Cass County District Court Tuesday morning. He admitted violating probation and asked to go to immediate sentencing during court proceedings.
Monarrez was on probation for two Class IV felony charges of theft by taking-$500 or less-third offense. He stole tools and copper wires from a Plattsmouth residence in February 2018. He then attempted to steal copper tubing from a home near Highway 75 and Young Road in May 2018.
Monarrez was sentenced to 36 months of probation in August 2018. He was ordered to pay $886.33 in restitution and abstain from alcohol and drugs. He was also required to obey the law and submit to random drug tests and searches.
Douglas County authorities arrested Monarrez in August 2019 on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Probation officials also said Monarrez had missed six scheduled drug tests during the previous 11 months.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde and defense attorney Julie Bear said they had agreed on a sentencing recommendation. They asked the court to sentence Monarrez to one year in state prison on each count. They asked the sentences to run on a consecutive basis.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to follow the recommendation. Monarrez will be given credit for 92 days he has already served in Cass County Jail.