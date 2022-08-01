Area man sentenced for assaulting woman in home

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Cass County resident will serve two years on probation for physically assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.

Paul P. Thompson, 47, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in May to a Class I misdemeanor charge of domestic assault-third degree.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss felony-level charges of terroristic threats and assault by strangulation as part of a plea bargain. They also agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of commit child abuse and to recommend probation at the time of sentencing.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court in May that she had spoken with the female victim about the terms of the plea deal. She said the victim had given her consent to the plea arrangement.

A female victim contacted law enforcement on Nov. 26 to report a domestic assault that had taken place the previous day at a residence on 114th St. She said Thompson came upstairs to a bedroom in their home and became angry. He picked up the woman’s cell phone and threw it from the second-story bedroom to the living room on the main floor.

Thompson then pulled the woman off the bed onto the floor. He got on top of her and placed his hands over her neck and began choking her. The victim said it became difficult to breathe when he was strangling her.

Thompson also punched and slapped the victim in the face, grabbed her by the arms and threatened to kill her. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy who arrived on scene saw bruises on the left and right biceps of the woman. The bruises came from the assault in the bedroom.

Sutter told the court Monday morning that there were several concerning issues in the pre-sentence investigation report. She said Thompson, who now lives in Omaha, had admitted drinking alcohol while he was in a substance abuse treatment program. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Sarpy County in March 2022.

Sutter said Thompson had also sent the female victim multiple text messages in July that were alarming in nature. She felt these actions warranted upfront jail time in addition to a probation sentence.

Defense attorney Ryan Hoffman told the court his client had completed intensive outpatient treatment in May. He said he was continuing to receive treatment through the Veterans Administration and was going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings on a daily basis. He asked for a suspended jail sentence instead of an upfront one.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Thompson to serve 24 months on probation. He must obey all laws, live in Nebraska, abstain from drugs and alcohol and submit to random tests and searches. He must also enroll in a batterer’s treatment program and obtain a co-occurring evaluation.

Smith also ordered Thompson to serve a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail. The jail sentence will be waived if he successfully completes all of his probation terms.