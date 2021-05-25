Area man sentenced for sixth lifetime DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – A Springfield man will serve time in jail and spend four years on probation for committing his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense.

Wendell E. Ulfers, 42, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in March to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. He also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of refusal to submit to breath test-second offense.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty during the overnight hours of Oct. 18. The deputy saw a Dodge Ram truck parked in the middle of the intersection of Highway 66 and 96th Street at 12:13 a.m. The deputy approached the vehicle to see if the driver needed any assistance.

Ulfers displayed slurred speech and bloodshot eyes before beginning field-sobriety tests. The deputy stopped the tests for safety reasons after Ulfers almost fell down while attempting to complete them.

Ulfers refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene after the deputy asked him to do so. He was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail. He then refused to take a mandatory chemical breath test at the jail.