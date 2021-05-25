Area man sentenced for sixth lifetime DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – A Springfield man will serve time in jail and spend four years on probation for committing his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense.
Wendell E. Ulfers, 42, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in March to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. He also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of refusal to submit to breath test-second offense.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty during the overnight hours of Oct. 18. The deputy saw a Dodge Ram truck parked in the middle of the intersection of Highway 66 and 96th Street at 12:13 a.m. The deputy approached the vehicle to see if the driver needed any assistance.
Ulfers displayed slurred speech and bloodshot eyes before beginning field-sobriety tests. The deputy stopped the tests for safety reasons after Ulfers almost fell down while attempting to complete them.
Ulfers refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene after the deputy asked him to do so. He was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail. He then refused to take a mandatory chemical breath test at the jail.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court the incident was the sixth time Ulfers had been convicted of a DUI-type offense. He received probation for his first operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense in Iowa, but he began receiving either jail or prison sentences after that.
Ulfers committed his fourth lifetime OWI offense in Polk County, Iowa, in December 2007. His fifth offense took place in November 2012 in Butler County, Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Corrections lists his first offense as a serious misdemeanor. All of the remaining OWI charges are listed as Class D felony offenses.
Sutter asked the court to issue jail sentences on both counts. She was worried Ulfers would commit another DUI offense in the future.
“I think the risk the defendant poses to the public with his drunk driving cannot be overstated,” Sutter said.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to issue probation. She said her client’s most recent DUI offense happened in 2012 and that he had been granted probation only once in his life. She also said Ulfers wanted to rehabilitate himself.
“I believe he understands this is a lifelong commitment,” Bear said.
Bear said Ulfers completed an intensive outpatient treatment program before enrolling in an aftercare program. He will soon begin a weekly continuing care program and will attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. She said Ulfers has been sober since October 2020.
Judge Michael Smith told Ulfers that it was a close call between prison and probation. He warned him that the next offense would erase all doubt about the outcome.
“You need to resign yourself to the fact that you can’t drink. Ever,” Smith said. “You have young kids and you need to spend time with them. There will be significant prison time after this if there is another offense.”
Smith ordered Ulfers to serve 48 total months of probation on the two charges. He must pay separate fines of $1,000 on each charge and must abstain from alcohol during that time. He will be required to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and complete a cognitive behavior therapy program.
Ulfers will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years. He will be eligible to apply for an ignition interlock device permit after 45 days without driving.
Ulfers will also spend a mandatory term of 30 days in jail on each charge. He will begin serving 20 consecutive weekends in Cass County Jail on May 28.