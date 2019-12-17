OMAHA – The Omaha Public Power District has announced a holiday gift of sorts for its customers, including the Cass County communities it serves.
At their recent December meeting, OPPD officials approved a $1.3 billion corporate operating plan for 2020 that calls for no general rate increases for the fourth consecutive year.
“We continue to honor the commitment we made to our customers in 2016 of no general rate increases for five years,” said OPPD President and CEO Tim Burke in a company press release.
Louisville is serviced completely by OPPD and this announcement comes as good news, said Mayor Roger Behrns.
“Everybody appreciates them holding down costs,” he said.
OPPD has also installed more energy-efficient and money-saving LED lights in its service communities, such as Louisville.
“Those lights are much brighter and will last longer,” Behrns said. “It will lower costs.”
Weeping Water is also serviced by OPPD.
“They are a concerned public power and trying to keep costs down helps all the communities that it serves,” said Mayor Michael Barrett.
Over the past eight or nine months, the community’s street lights were converted to LED lighting, according to Barrett. Not only has that provided a brighter, wider lighting area, the community has saved up to $500 per month on its street lighting bill, he said.
“It’s a win/win situation when utility companies come up with ways to save money,” Barrett said.