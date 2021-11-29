Area resident remains in jail after bond appeal

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman will remain in Cass County Jail after a judge denied her request to have a lower bond amount.

Amanda N. Svajgl, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for an arraignment hearing. She pled not guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-methamphetamine.

Authorities went to Svajgl’s residence in September after receiving a report of a physical disturbance there. They allegedly located multiple items of drug paraphernalia at the residence. Svajgl has been in Cass County Jail since Nov. 8 on a bond of $70,000, 10 percent.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce her client’s bond to $5,000, 10 percent. She said Svajgl had recently given birth to a child and was concerned about the baby’s welfare. Bear also said it would likely take a long time for the state criminal lab to complete tests of the items found in Svajgl’s residence.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson asked the court to keep the bond at $70,000. He said Svajgl had taken off her electronic monitoring device during a pre-trial release program. He felt that demonstrated she was a flight risk.

Judge Michael Smith agreed with Johnson and kept the bond at $70,000, 10 percent.

