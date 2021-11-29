 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area resident remains in jail after bond appeal

  • 0
Cass County Courthouse image

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman will remain in Cass County Jail after a judge denied her request to have a lower bond amount.

Amanda N. Svajgl, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for an arraignment hearing. She pled not guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-methamphetamine.

Authorities went to Svajgl’s residence in September after receiving a report of a physical disturbance there. They allegedly located multiple items of drug paraphernalia at the residence. Svajgl has been in Cass County Jail since Nov. 8 on a bond of $70,000, 10 percent.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce her client’s bond to $5,000, 10 percent. She said Svajgl had recently given birth to a child and was concerned about the baby’s welfare. Bear also said it would likely take a long time for the state criminal lab to complete tests of the items found in Svajgl’s residence.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson asked the court to keep the bond at $70,000. He said Svajgl had taken off her electronic monitoring device during a pre-trial release program. He felt that demonstrated she was a flight risk.

Judge Michael Smith agreed with Johnson and kept the bond at $70,000, 10 percent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board member to step down early

Board member to step down early

PLATTSMOTH – Janet McCartney, who has served on the Cass County Board of Commissioners for the past 11 years, has announced she is stepping do…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News