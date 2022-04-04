Area resident running for OPPD board

PLATTSMOUTH – Rural Plattsmouth resident Jim Grotrian has announced his candidacy for the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors Subdivision 4 seat.

This seat represents southern Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties.

“I am a proud fourth generation southeast Nebraskan dedicated to serving our community,” Grotrian said. “I can continue this work on the OPPD Board of Directors by providing affordable energy and transparent leadership in this changing energy environment.”

A graduate of Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Grotrian has more than 30 years’ experience in higher education, public and media relations, strategic partnerships, public policy, governance, community development and agriculture, he said.

Endorsements have been coming in.

“‘I think Jim will be a great addition to the OPPD Board,” said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District. “He has the experience to hit the ground running and represent the entire fourth district.”

Papillion mayor David Black said, “I have enjoyed working with Jim over the years and know he will do a good job on the board.”

Grotrian is president of Grotrian Consulting Services.

He has served on the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation Board, several community organization advisory committees and was elected to the Sanitary and Improvement District Board No. 5 in Cass County, serving more than 1,600 residents.

Grotrian is one of four candidates for that seat, which is a six-year term. The top two vote getters in the May 10 primary will move on to the November general election.

