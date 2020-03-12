Area residents arrested after meth was found

PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth-area residents were arrested recently after authorities found more than a half pound of methamphetamine in a home they were in.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the Cass County Criminal Investigations Division, along with sheriff deputies and the Plattsmouth Police Department, executed a drug search warrant for a residence in Copper Dollar Cove last Tuesday.

They found the meth in two basement bedrooms and arrested Robert D. Cordes, 66, and Michelle D. Dacey, 54.

They were transported to Cass County Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The investigation is continuing.

