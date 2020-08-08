Area residents enjoy 4-H cattle contests

WEEPING WATER – The livestock show ring at the Cass County Fairgrounds was full of life Friday morning and afternoon for several 4-H cattle contests.
Area residents came to the fairgrounds to watch the Cass County 4-H Market Beef and Feeder Calf shows. The largest crowds of the week saw more than two dozen competitors take part in a variety of events. The 4-H Market Beef Show took place in the morning and the 4-H Feeder Calf Show happened in the afternoon. The day ended with the non-competitive Clover Kids Bucket Calf Show.
Cass County Fair Beef Superintendent Dennis Heim said he was pleased with the way the day went. Fair organizers decided to have all of the cattle shows on one day this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. They had been split up over several days in previous years.
Residents also cooperated with several safety precautions Cass County Fair Board members enacted for the shows. People brought their animals to the fairgrounds in trailers for the 2020 events instead of keeping them onsite in pens. Competitors also practiced social distancing as much as possible throughout their time in the ring.
“For all of the restrictions that we had this year with the pandemic, I thought we had a really good turnout,” Heim said. “We had a few scratches, but not too many. It’s been a successful day for sure.”
Veteran 4-H competitor Courtney Bockman echoed that sentiment. The 2020 Weeping Water High School graduate presented the reserve champion feeder steer and showed the grand champion supreme heifer. She also claimed titles in the Senior Showmanship Division of both the feeder calf and market beef contests.
“I was really happy we got to have it,” Bockman said. “The organizers did a great job getting everything put together. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The 4-H Market Beef Show lasted several hours in the morning and early afternoon. Luke Lambert and Kade Brauckmuller showed the champion and reserve champion market steers, and Jack Lambert and Luke Lambert presented the champion and reserve champion market heifers. Bockman, Sophie Korytowski, Brauckmuller, Luke Lambert, Ella Miller and Easton Roeber claimed showmanship prizes.
Nationally-known cattle judge Johnnie Johnson oversaw the 4-H Feeder Calf Show in the afternoon. Johnson gave detailed analysis about each animal during the day and encouraged competitors with helpful suggestions about their work.
Johnson capped the day by speaking with 15 children who took part in the Clover Kids Bucket Calf Show. Each student brought their young calves into the show ring and stood next to them. Johnson then asked each girl and boy what they liked about their calf, what their favorite farming activity was and how they came up with their calf’s name.
“He’s really good,” Heim said. “He’s been doing this for years and he’s worked at a bunch of regional and national shows, so he brings a lot of experience with him. He’s also great with the kids and makes it a lot of fun for them. We’re really fortunate to have him here.”
Mollie Lambert showcased the champion feeder heifer at Friday’s event. Easton Roeber showed the champion feeder steer and Bockman presented the reserve champion feeder steer. Bockman, Sophie Korytowski, Charlie Korytowski, Bridget Murdoch, Ella Miller and Roeber secured showmanship awards.
