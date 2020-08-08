Area residents enjoy 4-H cattle contests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – The livestock show ring at the Cass County Fairgrounds was full of life Friday morning and afternoon for several 4-H cattle contests.

Area residents came to the fairgrounds to watch the Cass County 4-H Market Beef and Feeder Calf shows. The largest crowds of the week saw more than two dozen competitors take part in a variety of events. The 4-H Market Beef Show took place in the morning and the 4-H Feeder Calf Show happened in the afternoon. The day ended with the non-competitive Clover Kids Bucket Calf Show.

Cass County Fair Beef Superintendent Dennis Heim said he was pleased with the way the day went. Fair organizers decided to have all of the cattle shows on one day this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. They had been split up over several days in previous years.

Residents also cooperated with several safety precautions Cass County Fair Board members enacted for the shows. People brought their animals to the fairgrounds in trailers for the 2020 events instead of keeping them onsite in pens. Competitors also practiced social distancing as much as possible throughout their time in the ring.