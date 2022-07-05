 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area residents enjoy Fourth of July parade in Murray

MURRAY – Murray residents made the most of their Fourth of July celebration Monday night with a festive parade through the town.

Scores of people gathered along city streets to watch the 20-minute parade. The event kicked off an evening of activities that included a music concert, fireworks show and youth cheer and dance performance.

Grand marshals Bill and Linda Grunewald and Miss Murray/Beaver Lake Addi Andersen led off the parade. People along the parade route cheered for them as they moved past. Andersen is a 2022 graduate of Conestoga High School and Bill and Linda Grunewald have been Murray residents since 1981.

Many people who were in the parade tossed candy to children who were waiting on lawns along the streets. Members of Conestoga High School cheer and dance squads gave smiles to the audience from their vehicles, and students in Conestoga’s band program played music for the crowd.

