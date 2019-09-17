PLATTSMOUTH – There were 30 teams that entered the Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival and three of them went home with some money in their pockets.
“It was a good time had by all,” said Cindy Cruse, director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce that sponsored this event.
It was held on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6, to add another event people could enjoy while also taking in the nearby car show and live entertainment, Cruse said.
Players had to throw bean bags into a hole to earn points with the goal of reaching 21 points before their opponents.
The winners of the double-elimination tournament were:
First Place: Gary Mazur and Todd Lambert, $300 in prize money.
Second Place: J.J. Tilson and Kerry Foster, $200.
Third Place: Justin Tegels and Nikki Brummett, $100.