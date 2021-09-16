Area residents hold 9/11 ceremony at festival

PLATTSMOUTH – Many people who were alive 20 years ago remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when they heard about the 9/11 attacks.
Hundreds of area residents solemnly commemorated the events of September 2001 during a special ceremony Saturday night.
People gathered in downtown Plattsmouth for a 9/11 tribute event at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. The ceremony took place prior to that evening’s PHF Grand Parade in front of the Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza.
Roseanne Scurto delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. Scurto spent 18 years in the training division of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office. She was an adjunct instructor in the fire protection technology program at Southeast Community College for four years, and she is a current member of the Nebraska Society of Fire Service Instructors.
Scurto spoke about the emotional and social impacts the events of 9/11 have had on the nation for the past two decades. In addition to those who were killed on the day of the attacks, there have been many other casualties that have been linked to the tragedy.
The United States began the War in Afghanistan soon after the attacks occurred. A total of 2,461 American service members and 3,846 United States contractors have been killed in Afghanistan since then. The war has also killed 66,000 Afghan national military and police members, 1,144 service members from other NATO nations and 47,245 Afghan civilians.
Scurto said many first responders who assisted at the World Trade Center in the days and weeks following the attacks inhaled toxic dust from the site. The New York City Fire Department lost 343 people on 9/11, and more than 200 firefighters have died since then either from cancer or other illnesses directly attributed to Ground Zero.
Service personnel from the Plattsmouth area filled Main Street near the stage. Plattsmouth High School Junior ROTC members joined local firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s office deputies, emergency medical technicians and military representatives for the processional. They walked behind a vehicle that displayed a building beam artifact from the World Trade Center.
A member of the Omaha Police Pipe and Drums played “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes to commemorate those who died in the attacks. Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department representative Bill Dudek rang a fire bell 25 times as a tribute to the New York City firefighters.