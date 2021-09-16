Area residents hold 9/11 ceremony at festival

PLATTSMOUTH – Many people who were alive 20 years ago remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when they heard about the 9/11 attacks.

Hundreds of area residents solemnly commemorated the events of September 2001 during a special ceremony Saturday night.

People gathered in downtown Plattsmouth for a 9/11 tribute event at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. The ceremony took place prior to that evening’s PHF Grand Parade in front of the Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza.

Roseanne Scurto delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. Scurto spent 18 years in the training division of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office. She was an adjunct instructor in the fire protection technology program at Southeast Community College for four years, and she is a current member of the Nebraska Society of Fire Service Instructors.

Scurto spoke about the emotional and social impacts the events of 9/11 have had on the nation for the past two decades. In addition to those who were killed on the day of the attacks, there have been many other casualties that have been linked to the tragedy.