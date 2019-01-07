PLATTSMOUTH – Two area residents learned Monday morning that they would spend time on probation for their involvement with illegal drugs.
Omaha resident Jodi E. Bodnar, 31, appeared in the day’s first case in Cass County District Court. She pled guilty in November to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-tetrahydrocannabinols.
Plattsmouth police officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 75 at 1:18 p.m. May 28 for having no front-end license plate. Bodnar was in the passenger seat of the car at the time.
Police smelled the odor of marijuana when they approached the vehicle. An e-cigarette that contained a THC-based oil was inside the center console.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Bodnar to serve 24 months on probation. She will be required to complete a dual-diagnosis outpatient treatment program and abstain from alcohol and drugs. She must also pay all court costs and probation programming fees.
Greenwood resident Jennifer L. West, 36, appeared in the day’s second case. She pled guilty in November to one Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped West’s car July 4 for having expired license plates. The deputy arrested her after learning she was driving on a suspended license.
A subsequent search revealed two small plastic baggies with white residue inside West’s purse. The state crime lab later confirmed the residue was methamphetamine.
Smith ordered West to serve 12 months on probation. She will be required to complete an outpatient treatment program and attend cognitive behavior sessions. West must abstain from alcohol and drugs and will be required to pay all court costs.