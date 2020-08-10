Area residents sentenced for second DUI offenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people learned this past week that they would have to perform 240 hours of community service for driving drunk in Cass County.

Omaha resident Krista L. Frederick, 30, and Lincoln resident Shawn P. Zoz, 35, both appeared in Cass County Court on Aug. 4 for sentencing hearings. Both pled guilty to Class W misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Frederick on Oct. 27 after they spotted her driving while intoxicated. Her first DUI offense took place in Sarpy County in July 2009.

Judge David Partsch ordered Frederick to pay a mandatory $500 fine and other court and probation fees. She currently owes $1,015 to the court system.

Partsch revoked Frederick’s driver’s license for 18 months and ordered her to obtain an ignition interlock permit and device. She will be unable to drive for 45 days until the permit takes effect.

Frederick will spend 12 months on probation and will be required to abstain from alcohol and drugs. She must also complete 240 hours of community service within 300 days.