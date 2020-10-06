Area residents take part in cleanup events

PLATTSMOUTH – One could say that old mattresses, tables and other items around the house were laid to rest this past weekend.

It was the City of Plattsmouth’s annual fall cleanup, and while there’s usually one in the spring also, COVID-19 concerns canceled that this year, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

Therefore, residents took full advantage of the one held last Saturday and Sunday, and also followed proper health procedures, according to Lambert.

“It went very well. People did a good job of social distancing,” he said.

Councilman Bryan Clark added, “There were a lot of people there.”

Participants disposed of metals in one pile for recycling and dumped everything else in another pile.

The total number of people who participated and the tonnage amount weren’t yet known as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Keep Cass County Beautiful sponsored a Great American Cleanup event in Beaver Lake. With the help of 19 local volunteers, some 254 pounds of litter was collected, according to KCCB director Linda Behrns.