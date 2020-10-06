Area residents take part in cleanup events

PLATTSMOUTH – One could say that old mattresses, tables and other items around the house were laid to rest this past weekend.
It was the City of Plattsmouth’s annual fall cleanup, and while there’s usually one in the spring also, COVID-19 concerns canceled that this year, said Mayor Paul Lambert.
Therefore, residents took full advantage of the one held last Saturday and Sunday, and also followed proper health procedures, according to Lambert.
“It went very well. People did a good job of social distancing,” he said.
Councilman Bryan Clark added, “There were a lot of people there.”
Participants disposed of metals in one pile for recycling and dumped everything else in another pile.
The total number of people who participated and the tonnage amount weren’t yet known as of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Keep Cass County Beautiful sponsored a Great American Cleanup event in Beaver Lake. With the help of 19 local volunteers, some 254 pounds of litter was collected, according to KCCB director Linda Behrns.
Keep Cass County Beautiful helps schools and local organizations with education and cleanup supplies. Members also plan litter cleanups to improve the community environment.
KCCB’s Community Clean-Up Grant Program promotes litter cleanups and recycling in the county, Behrns said. Grants are awarded to provide incentives to community groups who conduct litter cleanup projects along public roads and public parks. Funding of $50 per mile along public roads, streets, curbs, etc., and $10 per acre for parks is available, she said.
The funds provide an incentive for picking up litter and may be used at the group’s discretion. There’s still time for county residents to schedule a litter cleanup this fall in their neighborhoods, Behrns said. The application period for 2020 ends Nov. 1. Applications may be completed online at www.KeepCassCountyBeautiful.org.
