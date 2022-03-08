Area school to get money for new bus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools is one of five Nebraska school districts chosen to receive federal funds for replacement of older school buses.

The announcement came at an event Monday with Vice President Kamala Harris and officials of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency naming the winners of two school bus rebate opportunities: 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Electric School Bus Rebates, and 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.

The five Nebraska school districts, along with a bus company, will be receiving a total of $250,000 in school bus rebate opportunities to replace 11 older buses through the DERA program.

The Elmwood-Murdock district will receive $20,000 for the replacement of one bus. The other districts are located in Utica, Harvard, Benkelman and Sutherland.

The bus company, Doc Holiday Express Co., is located in Grand Island.

“This funding is a vivid demonstration of how local school bus infrastructure can be upgraded, while also improving air quality in our communities,” said Meghan McCollister, administrator of EPA Region 7 that includes Nebraska. “We encourage all Region 7 school transportation fleet supervisors to learn more about this program.”

The two rebate awards announced Monday total approximately $17 million in combined funding for schools and bus fleet owners to replace older, highly polluting diesel school buses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.