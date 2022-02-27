Area speech students earn awards at Conestoga

CONESTOGA – Cass County speech students enjoyed winning conversations with each other Saturday during an awards ceremony at Conestoga.

Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Plattsmouth competed in the Conestoga Trendsetters Invite. Teams from across eastern Nebraska came to the junior/senior high school building for a full slate of speech contests. Action began in the morning and ended late Saturday afternoon.

Elmwood-Murdock took home the top team prize with 236 points. Averi Hogue, Lily Pope, Haylee Josoff, Sara Kicak, Riley Rose, Bri Ross, Wyatt Baker, Mia Rikli, Hanna Josoff, Katelyn Stewart, Rylan Meyer, Sophie Frank, Jack Deibert, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Macy Howard and Will Platt earned medals for the Knights.

Pope secured a championship for Elmwood-Murdock in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose contest. The school captured medals in eight categories and both Oral Interpretation of Drama teams pocketed awards.

Louisville generated a second-place performance with 156 points. Carson Downs, Lucas Hrabik, Caleb Thieman, Jacob Peacock, Marissa Staben, Braidy Parrill, Hailey Teller, Easton Fiala, David Rupp, Emi Rupp, Eva Quam, Hailey Caughron and Alyssa Thieman earned medals for the Lions.

Louisville captured championships in three events. Quam delivered a first-place performance in the Persuasive Speaking contest, and Hrabik brought home the title in the Entertainment Speaking category. David Rupp, Emi Rupp, Thieman, Peacock and Hrabik secured the top spot in the Oral Interpretation of Drama contest.

Conestoga placed fourth in team standings with 64 points. Lindee Watson, Dani Ahrens, Jagger Plevel, Delaney Deterding, Ella Lewis and McKenzie Jones earned medals for the Cougars.

Samantha McKnight was Plattsmouth’s lone medalist at the meet. She earned second place in the Informative Speaking contest.

Cass County students will compete in district contests this week. Plattsmouth will travel to Omaha Skutt on March 3 for the District B-1 Meet. Conestoga and Louisville will both go to Raymond Central on March 5 for separate meets. Louisville will participate in the District B-4 Meet and Conestoga will compete in the District C1-1 Meet.

Elmwood-Murdock will host the District C2-1 Meet on March 4. Weeping Water, Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson-Brock, Nebraska City Lourdes, Pawnee City and Southern will join the Knights for district action throughout the day.

Conestoga Results

Extemporaneous Speaking: Lindee Watson (3rd)

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Dani Ahrens (6th)

Informative Speaking: Jagger Plevel (5th)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Delaney Deterding, Ella Lewis, Jagger Plevel, McKenzie Jones (5th)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Ella Lewis (3rd)

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Delaney Deterding (4th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Duet Acting: Averi Hogue and Lily Pope (3rd)

Duet Acting: Haylee Josoff and Sara Kicak (4th)

Entertainment Speaking: Riley Rose (2nd), Bri Ross (3rd)

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Lily Pope (1st), Wyatt Baker (2nd)

Informative Speaking: Mia Rikli (3rd)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Hanna Josoff, Katelyn Stewart, Rylan Meyer, Sophie Frank, Wyatt Baker (2nd)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Bri Ross, Haylee Josoff, Jack Deibert, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose (3rd)

Persuasive Speaking: Macy Howard (3rd), Will Platt (4th)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Averi Hogue (2nd), Kaitlynn Ashlock (6th)

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Rylan Meyer (3rd), Hanna Josoff (6th)

Louisville Results

Duet Acting: Carson Downs and Lucas Hrabik (2nd)

Duet Acting: Caleb Thieman and Jacob Peacock (6th)

Entertainment Speaking: Lucas Hrabik (1st), Marissa Staben (5th)

Extemporaneous Speaking: Carson Downs (2nd), Braidy Parrill (4th), Hailey Teller (5th)

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Easton Fiala (3rd)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Caleb Thieman, David Rupp, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Lucas Hrabik (1st)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Easton Fiala, Eva Quam, Hailey Caughron, Marissa Staben (6th)

Persuasive Speaking: Eva Quam (1st), Alyssa Thieman (5th)

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Emi Rupp (2nd)

Plattsmouth Results

Informative Speaking: Samantha McKnight (2nd)

