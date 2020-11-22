Area stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s always nice to shop the smaller retailers in the area, but on the last Saturday of each November it's…well, a little nicer.
It’s Small Business Saturday, this year being on Nov. 28, when shops offer holiday specials on things that might fill many a shopping list.
“It’s a `Shop Local’ response to Black Friday,” said Angela Mueller, co-owner of Herban Coffee Lab Eclectic Bakery and Bistro at 527 Main St. in Plattsmouth.
“This is the perfect opportunity to shop local and find what you need. A lot can be found down here.”
Shops along Main Street will have their own specials and sales, she said.
And, one could even say there’s a passport map to all the fun shopping destinations.
This will be the second year of the Red Lantern Shoppes promotion in which passport maps will be given out in participating stores. When shoppers enter each of these stores, their map will be stamped. When all the stores on the map are stamped, the shoppers simply leave theirs at any of the stores with the chance to win big prizes later on.
Because of COVID-19, shoppers will have a period of days to have their map stamped, according to Mueller.
There will be over 20 prizes ranging from $50 to $100 given away, she said.
Elsewhere in the county, Feathers and Coop De Ville in Louisville will have sales, plus drawings for 5 to 20 percent discounts on other merchandise, said owner Liz Cochran.
Also in Louisville, Simply Styled, 1276 W. Sandhill Circle, will give away large swag bags full of goodies to the first 20 customers when the doors open at 8 a.m., said owner Becky Robbins. Those goodies will include caramel apples, slippers and glo lip balm.
At noon, additional bags containing earrings, lip gloss, cosmetic bags and more will be given to the first 24 customers. Throughout the day, there will be free skin and beauty consultations, she added. A food truck will also be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At the Platte Valley Antique Mall, 13017 238th St, Greenwood, a silent auction will be held on dozens of items from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The mall showcases antiques from 200 dealers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!