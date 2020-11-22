Area stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s always nice to shop the smaller retailers in the area, but on the last Saturday of each November it's…well, a little nicer.

It’s Small Business Saturday, this year being on Nov. 28, when shops offer holiday specials on things that might fill many a shopping list.

“It’s a `Shop Local’ response to Black Friday,” said Angela Mueller, co-owner of Herban Coffee Lab Eclectic Bakery and Bistro at 527 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

“This is the perfect opportunity to shop local and find what you need. A lot can be found down here.”

Shops along Main Street will have their own specials and sales, she said.

And, one could even say there’s a passport map to all the fun shopping destinations.

This will be the second year of the Red Lantern Shoppes promotion in which passport maps will be given out in participating stores. When shoppers enter each of these stores, their map will be stamped. When all the stores on the map are stamped, the shoppers simply leave theirs at any of the stores with the chance to win big prizes later on.

Because of COVID-19, shoppers will have a period of days to have their map stamped, according to Mueller.