Area students compete in public speaking contest

WEEPING WATER – Eight 4-H students sharpened their public speaking skills this month with appearances in a Cass County contest.

Cass County Nebraska Extension Office hosted its annual public speaking contest in early June. County leaders held this year’s event in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students used Zoom technology to present their speeches to judges.

Joel Kavanaugh took part in the Clover Kids Division of the contest. Ella Miller, Grant Miller, Mollie Lambert and Layton Bornemeier participated in the Junior Division, and Shawn Kavanaugh, Brooke Goudie and Corrine Kavanaugh competed in the Intermediate Division.

Ella Miller earned a trophy after judges presented her with the Best Overall Speech Award. Miller has been involved in 4-H activities for many years. She has captured Diamond Clover recognition for her work in other 4-H events.

Cass County leaders hold the public speaking contest each year to help youth develop important skills. Students learn how to research ideas for speech topics, organize and prepare a speech and deliver their presentation in front of others. One of the goals of the process is to help students develop self-confidence in a public setting.