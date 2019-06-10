LOUISVILLE – Two area teenagers suffered head injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Louisville on Saturday.
A third teenager suffered less serious injuries, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
At around 6:40 p.m., authorities were notified of a personal injury accident on Fifth Street near the entrance to the Louisville Care Center.
According to Brueggemann, Jacob Derby, 18, of Elmwood, was traveling east on Fifth Street when another vehicle exited the care center in front of Derby’s 1970 Chevrolet Malibu. Derby locked the brakes, released, then swerved to avoid that vehicle. Derby lost control of his vehicle, but avoided the car leaving the facility, which was in the westbound lane of Fifth Street by the time the two vehicles passed. Derby's vehicle spun off the north side of the road and struck a power pole, according to Brueggemann.
Derby and Brooke Jones, 16, of Springfield, were transported by Louisville Rescue to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha with head injuries. Chrystena Derby, 16, of South Bend, was transported by private vehicle to that same hospital with less serious injuries, according to Brueggemann. Seatbelts do not appear to have been available in the vehicle, and speed is being investigated as a factor, according to Brueggemann.