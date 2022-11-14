Area woman admits driving drunk in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who crossed the center line of Highway 75 while driving drunk in Plattsmouth pled guilty to her fourth lifetime charge.

Terri A. Young, 62, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. Young pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense.

Prosecutors agreed to reduce their original charge of DUI-fourth offense in exchange for Young’s guilty plea. There was no agreement regarding sentencing.

Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone told the court that a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy learned about a possible drunk driver on the afternoon of May 27. The deputy saw Young turn onto Highway 75 from Avenue B in Plattsmouth and begin driving in a northbound direction at 3:26 p.m. He saw her cross the center lane of the highway twice and weave in and out of her lane several times.

Young stopped near Club View Drive after the deputy put his sirens on to pull her over. She did not pull over to the shoulder but instead stopped her car on the highway median.

The deputy reported that Young had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was unsteady on her feet and failed several field sobriety tests. She was transported to Cass County Jail after she failed a preliminary breath test. A chemical breath test conducted at the jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .196.

Young had been convicted of three previous DUI offenses. She was convicted of DUI in Hennepin County, Minn., in May 2008 and October 2016. She was also convicted in August 2020 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

Young remains free on bond. Defense attorney Brent Bloom told the court she is currently in an alcohol treatment program. She will take part in a sentencing hearing on Jan. 9.