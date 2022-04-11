Area woman enters plea for Weeping Water burglaries

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Weeping Water woman has paid more than $50,000 in restitution for her role in three large burglaries in Weeping Water.

Kooper C. Stohlmann, 26, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a plea hearing. She pled no contest to one Class II felony charge of burglary as part of a plea bargain.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss eight additional felony charges that were pending against Stohlmann. These included two other counts of burglary and three charges of theft-unlawful taking-more than $5,000. The three other charges were for alleged possession of oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam.

Prosecutors required Stohlmann to pay restitution upfront as part of their plea negotiations. She appeared in court with defense attorney Michael Bianchi multiple times over the past few months to request continuances in order for her to gather the money.

Stohlmann delivered a check for $50,306.50 to the Cass County Courthouse last week for the restitution payment. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm requested a one-week continuance on April 4 to make sure her check for $50,306.50 cleared the bank. They proceeded this week when he received word that the restitution had been paid and deposited.

Prosecutors will recommend probation for Stohlmann as part of the plea agreement. Stohlmann agreed to take a drug and alcohol evaluation and follow any recommendations that may come from it. She also agreed to testify truthfully if there is a future trial for any co-defendants in the burglaries.

Stohlmann took part in three burglaries during January 2020. The owners of three homes in Weeping Water were family members who went on vacation together out of the country. Stohlmann knew the families were out of town when the burglaries occurred between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30.

Stohlmann had been living in Weeping Water at the time the burglaries took place. Court records list her having a current residence in Red Oak, Iowa.

Investigators learned Stohlmann and co-defendants took items worth approximately $30,000 from one of the homes. These included a large number of rare and valuable coins. The list included a James Polk dollar coin, Indian head pennies, 1908 and 1909 coins, Roman coins and a 1917 dime.

Items worth more than $8,500 were taken from a second house. These included a Mother’s Day ring, diamond earrings and cash.

Palm presented a factual basis Monday about the third burglary, which was the charge Stohlmann entered a plea to. Stohlmann and a co-defendant went to the house at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 26. The homeowners had a surveillance system installed in the front doorbell, which showed a male and female standing in the doorway.

Palm said the male noticed the surveillance system when they approached the home. Authorities found a broken door handle on a lower screen door in the rear of the home. A bracelet, watch, video game system and multiple video games were taken from the house. There was also an estimated $4,000 worth of damages to the exterior of the home.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed a relative of Stohlmann soon after learning about the burglaries. They then interviewed her about the crimes. Stohlmann initially denied being at the home where the third burglary took place, but the surveillance footage showed otherwise.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Stohlmann’s residence in Weeping Water. They found the 1917 dime and James Polk dollar coin hidden under a couch cushion. They also found other evidence that verified she had taken part in the burglaries.

Bianchi told the court he accepted the facts that Palm presented. He also said Stohlmann believes there are parts of the story that would mitigate some of Palm’s statements. He did not go into detail about those claims during the court hearing.

Stohlmann remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith ordered her to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation before her sentencing hearing. Smith set a sentencing date of June 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.