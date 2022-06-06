Area woman receives sentence in district court

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman will leave Cass County Jail this week after taking part in a court hearing Monday morning.

Melissa J. Platt, 48, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing on a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. She was arrested in June 2019 and charged with a single count of the drug-related offense.

Platt was placed on a pre-trial services program, but she failed to appear at a scheduled drug testing event on June 24. A bench warrant was issued in July 2019 after she failed to appear at a court hearing in Cass County.

Platt was arrested in Pottawattamie County in March 2022 and was transported to Cass County Jail. She has spent the past 111 days in the Plattsmouth facility.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde remained silent during Monday’s hearing as part of a plea agreement. Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client did not feel she could successfully complete a probation sentence. Bear said Platt had no form of transportation, did not own any identification cards or materials and would not be able to get to a probation office.

“She believes she is without the resources to enable her to complete the terms of probation,” Bear said.

Platt read a handwritten letter to the court asking for a sentence of time served. She said she had been sober for the past six months and had time to reflect on her life while in jail the past three months.

Judge Michael Smith said he had prepared an order for a probation sentence, but he felt that time served would be more appropriate after listening to Bear and Platt. He ordered her to serve a term of 207 days in jail, which would translate to time served after giving her credit for her previous 111 days.

