Armbrust, Biesterfeld seek Louisville council seats

LOUISVILLE - The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several contested races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.
Ron Armbrust III and Jamion Biesterfeld are two of three candidates running for two at-large seats on the Louisville City Council.
We asked both candidates two questions:
Why are you running for the Louisville City Council, and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the council?
Armbrust: I am running for city council for the following reasons: I moved to town in June of 2019, and was looking for a way to help out in my new town. I attended many different meetings about town. I had been to many city council meetings, and was encouraged to contribute in the conversation about the different agenda items. Therefore, I felt like it was a welcoming group to focus my efforts in helping.
My qualifications are nothing political by any means, I am just a resident who would like to make my community better for all of us. There was an election cycle and open seats on the board, so I am running and would like to extend an open ear to any residents on any of the issues our city has.
Since I am a new resident, I believe I can be very open-minded for the simple fact that this city is all new to me. So, I will spend time to educate myself to make a decision on whatever is brought before the city council.
Biesterfeld: Louisville is at a very pivotal moment as a town. We continue to have many new businesses and families looking towards Louisville for their future. I’ve been and continue to be a coach, volunteer, and active member of this special place I call home.
I know our community members, young and old. I’ve seen what makes our town so special, the way we pull together and hold each other up when times are difficult. The way we celebrate when someone we know succeeds! I want to be able to move Louisville towards its future.
In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the community needs to address, and how would you go about addressing them as a council member?
Armbrust: The two main issues that lead me to want to be on the City Council are: 1) I was not thrilled at the TIF money given away, and the amount that one person was trying to get. TIF money takes away tax revenue from the school which is overcrowded. (I have attended multiple school board meetings to know of these struggles).
2) There were some issues pushed through the meetings that I think deserved to be read at the normal three consecutive meetings so the residents would have a chance to voice their opinions, whether good or bad just to be heard and give the board views from the citizens before deciding on the action to take.
Also at the meetings, there is a lot of info only the council members, and who is presenting, get to see. Again, I want to be informed and help.
Biesterfeld: Louisville needs to keep improving and adjusting its future growth strategies. However, we can’t lose focus on improvements and maintenance that need attention in our older parts of town. Balancing these two issues will be the key to our community’s success.
I want to connect with our lifelong citizens and families, while also giving attention to the needs and concerns of our newer members. If elected I will work to make sure Louisville continues to be a community that people want to call home.
Ronald Richard Armbrust III is a 17-year member of the Steamfitters and Plumbers Local 464 of Omaha.
Biesterfeld is employed as a mail carrier for the United States Post Office, and is president of the Louisville School Foundation. He is also a member of the Louisville Care Center Board of Directors.
