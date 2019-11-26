PLATTSMOUTH – Action has begun to repair that growing Platte River breach north of Plattsmouth.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened up invitations for bids to repair that breach, Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said this week.
Though that breach is on private land, the corps felt it was affecting the flow of the Missouri River, he said.
“They are responsible for the flow of the Missouri River,” Lambert said. “They felt it needed to be corrected. I commend the corps for doing that.”
Though he didn’t know exactly how big that breach has become, Lambert said it’s getting bigger every day.
“It’s a sizeable break in the bank.”
The breach was 500 feet wide and 17 feet deep in July.
Water from that breach has made the nearby Schilling Wildlife Management Area into an island, Lambert said.
The corps will also pay for the repair work, and would like to have bids back by the end of the year, he said.
Lambert and other city leaders have long been concerned on how and who should fix that breach, which was discovered early this summer.
“Water will continue to flow unless it’s repaired,” City Administrator Erv Portis said at one city council meeting.
Councilman Steve Riese added at that meeting that it was unclear who had the responsibility of repairing that breach, if anyone did. The city does not own that land, Riese said.
“One possible outcome is that the Platte River might now have a new channel that causes the Schilling Wildlife area to be under water some, most, or all of the time,” he said.
“This makes our planning for our future water supply and sewer treatment even more important. It might not be `just another flood’ that we have to be concerned with, but the water that many have affectionately called ‘Lake Plattsmouth’ could be with us indefinitely.”
Meanwhile, the city continues to get a second well in operation at the water treatment plant in that area. The main well, however, is doing just fine, Lambert said.
“We’re running at full speed,” he said.