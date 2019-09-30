PLATTSMOUTH – A 20-year-old man from Clarks was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle property damage accident in western Cass County early Sunday morning.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Hayden Fowler, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 6 west of its intersection with Nebraska Highway 63 when the vehicle crossed the centerline. It struck a westbound vehicle driven by Araceli Padilla Castillo, 36, of Lincoln.
Fowler was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to Brueggemann.
He said the call came in about seven minutes after midnight Sunday morning with deputies from his department responding, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and Ashland Fire and Rescue.
Rescue crews did not have to transport Castillo, according to Brueggemann.