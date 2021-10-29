Ashland couple escape from car/train collision

GREENWOOD – An Ashland couple escaped a potentially fatal accident when their car was struck by a train near Greenwood on Thursday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Greenwood and Ashland, were dispatched to a vehicle/train accident shortly after 6 a.m. at 226th Street and U.S. Highway 6, Greenwood.

While enroute, all units were advised that the occupants had self-extracted from their vehicle, Brueggemann said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Brian Schuster, 48, of Ashland, was driving south on 226th Street when he drove around a road closed sign, jumped the closed train crossing as the arms were coming down, and came to rest on the south track when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound BNSF train, the sheriff said.

Schuster and his wife, Chelsea, 48, were transported to CHI Saint Elizabeth in Lincoln for further evaluation, Brueggemann said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

