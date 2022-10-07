Assault suspect flees authorities, arrested in Kansas

EAGLE – An Eagle man was arrested in Kansas after fleeing from local authorities who responded to a domestic assault call Thursday evening.

The incident also involved a Cass County Sheriff’s deputy being struck by the man’s car in an attempt to arrest him.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 8:17 p.m. deputies from his department were dispatched to a domestic violence assault call in the 700 block of South Fifth Street, with the first deputy arriving within two minutes after receiving the call.

That deputy located two females, an adult and juvenile, standing in the street waiting on law enforcement to arrive.

The deputy noted assault injuries to the adult female, who said her husband, Michael Brueckner, 57, had struck her multiple times in the face with a closed fist, according to the sheriff.

Brueckner was seen exiting the home and when confronted by the deputy went back in and slammed the door.

The deputy requested emergency help from the Nebraska State Patrol, as well as additional deputies.

However, before the additional help arrived, Brueckner exited the home and fled to his vehicle, the sheriff said. There was a short foot pursuit and attempts to take Brueckner into custody at his vehicle, including the use of a Taser, proved unsuccessful.

Brueckner, who appeared under the influence of a controlled substance, was able to get the vehicle into gear and backed up striking the deputy with the door and throwing the deputy towards the driveway. Brueckner then collided with a marked sheriff’s patrol car before fleeing the scene, Brueggemann said.

Eagle fire/rescue personnel, along with county emergency medics, responded to care for the deputy and the assaulted female at the scene.

Multiple units with the state patrol checked the area and attempted to ping locations, but Brueckner was able to flee the state, the sheriff said.

Several broadcasts were made to locate Brueckner in Kansas and Riley County authorities located the suspect vehicle and began pursuit.

Due to dangerous speeds and driving the pursuit ended.

Officers from Wabansee, Kan., located Brueckner passed out in his vehicle a short time later at a rest stop and completed a felony stop.

Brueckner was tased two more times before being taken into custody, according to Brueggemann.

Brueckner faces several felony charges in Kansas for driving under the influence and flight to avoid arrest.

Brueckner has charges waiting in Nebraska for domestic violence assault, child abuse, felony assault of a police officer with a motor vehicle, obstructing police, resisting arrest and felony criminal mischief for damages to a sheriff’s police cruiser, Brueggemann said.

A warrant will be issued and Brueckner will be extradited back to Nebraska after facing charges in Kansas, Brueggemann said.