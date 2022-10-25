At last, work to begin soon on Scenic Drive

PLATTSMOUTH – Finally, improvements on Scenic Drive, southeast of Weeping Water, are ready to get going.

“It’s one which we’ve been working on for three years,” said Lenny Thorne, roads superintendent for Cass County.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a bid of $2,154,439 by the Milford firm of KEA Constructors for the improvements that involve a road realignment and a new bridge over Weeping Water Creek.

It was the lowest of six submitted bids, including one from a company in North Platte and another from Atlantic, Iowa.

According to Thorne, the new bridge will be 30 feet wide and 180 feet long, replacing a bridge that is only 20 feet wide and 60 feet long.

The road realignment will involve eliminating a sharp 90-degree turn just to the south of the bridge with a much straighter design.

“The whole thing will be safer, no 90-degree turn, no narrow bridge,” Thorne said.

The project has had various design changes over the last three years, along with right of way purchases from land owners, according to Thorne.

The length of the whole project will be about 2,000 feet and the closure of Scenic Drive for the project could be up to 200 days.

In its bid, the Milford firm set a start date of Nov. 14 of this year with completion done within 300 calendar days.

“This is a big project for Cass County,” Thorne said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the county assessor’s office.

The office approved a $25,744 bid by H and H Kia of Omaha for a 2023 front-wheel drive Kia.

Bids from three different dealerships were submitted with H and H the lowest.

The purchase price was several thousand less than what the board budgeted for a new vehicle for that office, said Chairman Dan Henry.