Athlete from Louisville nominated for national role model award

PERU – A Peru State College track star from Louisville is among a small group of nationwide athletes to be nominated for The Coach Wooden Citizen Cup.
Julia Zurek, a senior cross country runner, is one of 27 semi-finalists, along with four finalists, for this award given to the most outstanding role models among athletes.
Zurek will join this year’s other collegiate honorees at an awards ceremony in Atlanta this spring with Bob Ryan, sportswriter for the Boston Globe and analyst for ESPN, as the Master of Ceremonies.
“I am always striving to be the best role model out there for the girls on my team through my efforts, actions and attitude,” Zurek said. “I have always had a really good relationship with my coach (Katy Billings). She works very hard right alongside us. She is fun and I respect her a lot.”
Ironically, when Zurek arrived at Peru, she didn’t consider cross country as an option, she said.
“In high school I played volleyball and was a sprinter and hurdler. During my freshman year of college, I worked out almost every day and would try to run a mile as fast as I could on the treadmill and that was about as far as I would go.
“Now, I have been the top runner for Peru State for the last two years. Not many people would have expected me to get to where I am today, I sure did not. But I am so glad it all worked out the way it did. I love cross country and being a part of a team.”
Founded by Athletes for a Better World (ABW), a non-profit organization committed to changing the culture of American sports, the Wooden Cup is unique in that it’s open to athletes in all high school, collegiate, Olympic and professional sports. Annual nominations are open to every division and conference in college sports, and to athletes in public and private high schools across the country in partnership with the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
The award is named after the late John Wooden, who won 10 national championships during the years 1964-1975 as basketball coach at UCLA. He is commonly regarded as the greatest college coach of any sport, as well as having outstanding character traits.
When Wooden learned about Athletes for a Better World, he gave authorization to attach his name to this annual award, and spoke at the inaugural event in Los Angeles in 2005. In his honor, the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup is presented to four distinguished athletes, one collegiate, one professional or Olympic, and a male and female from the high school ranks, for their character and leadership both on and off the field. The 2020 collegiate Wooden Cup recipient will be announced at that awards ceremony.
Besides being positive role models on the playing field, nominees are also chosen for their leadership off the field, plus their academic achievements, and awards and honors obtained in college.
Another portion of the nomination/application process for Zurek involved letters of recommendation from Peru State president Dr. Dan Hanson and Billings, her coach.
Zurek became the fifth Peru State student-athlete in consecutive years to become a semi-finalist. Last year, football player Dan Boshart from Wood River was a semifinalist. Ironically, Zurek and Boshart are engaged.
As to relationships with her teammates, Zurek said, “I have been a part of the cross country team for three years now. As one of two seniors this year, I have really tried to be a leader and encourage a positive team attitude. I would say this year has been my favorite year relationally. I have always wanted to feel like a team and this year I have definitely felt that more than in the past. “