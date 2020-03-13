Athlete from Louisville nominated for national role model award

PERU – A Peru State College track star from Louisville is among a small group of nationwide athletes to be nominated for The Coach Wooden Citizen Cup.

Julia Zurek, a senior cross country runner, is one of 27 semi-finalists, along with four finalists, for this award given to the most outstanding role models among athletes.

Zurek will join this year’s other collegiate honorees at an awards ceremony in Atlanta this spring with Bob Ryan, sportswriter for the Boston Globe and analyst for ESPN, as the Master of Ceremonies.

“I am always striving to be the best role model out there for the girls on my team through my efforts, actions and attitude,” Zurek said. “I have always had a really good relationship with my coach (Katy Billings). She works very hard right alongside us. She is fun and I respect her a lot.”

Ironically, when Zurek arrived at Peru, she didn’t consider cross country as an option, she said.

“In high school I played volleyball and was a sprinter and hurdler. During my freshman year of college, I worked out almost every day and would try to run a mile as fast as I could on the treadmill and that was about as far as I would go.

