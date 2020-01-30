PLATTSMOUTH – An athletic trainer has been removed from her position after Plattsmouth High School officials discovered she had provided alcohol to students.
Ashley Torske admitted to administration and law enforcement officials on Monday that she had illegally given alcohol to minors. She was in her first school year working with students in an athletic trainer capacity. She began her position on Aug. 1, 2019.
Torske was not employed by the district. She is employed by an outside athletic training service. Plattsmouth Community Schools has a contract with the company to provide athletic training staff and services to students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty sent an e-mail to parents on Tuesday addressing the situation. He said authorities questioned Torske after hearing reports that she had provided alcohol to minors.
“Upon investigation by PHS administration and law enforcement, the person in question admitted to providing alcohol to minors,” Hasty wrote. “The person will no longer be working with students in our district. The contracted service provider has been notified of the situation.”
Torske had been providing athletic training services to students in all sports at the school. She was on the bench for girls and boys basketball games and was available at Plattsmouth wrestling meets this winter. She was working as an athletic trainer at Plattsmouth’s varsity wrestling tournament this past Saturday.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation from this point on. When their investigation is finished they will refer the case to Cass County Attorney Colin Palm. He will look at the facts and determine if charges will be filed.
Providing alcohol to minors is illegal under Nebraska state law. Possible penalties include monetary fines, probation or jail.
Hasty told The Journal on Thursday morning that a different athletic trainer will be working with Plattsmouth students for the remainder of the school year. He said school officials have spoken with parents of the students who received the alcohol.
“We will continue to focus on keeping a safe and secure environment for our students,” Hasty said.