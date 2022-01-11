Auburn woman hurt in Tuesday rollover

MURRAY – A woman from Auburn was injured on Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover in the area of U.S. Highway 75 south of Hobscheidt Road.

Murray fire/rescue personnel and deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene shortly after 10:05 a.m., according to Sheriff William Brueggemann. He said a 2008 Mazda, driven by 40-year-old Shannon R. Bennett, was heading north on Hwy. 75 when, according to Bennett, an animal ran in front of her car and she tried to go around it.

Bennett said when her right wheels caught the right shoulder she over-corrected and crossed the highway and rolled her vehicle on the west side of the road, according to Brueggemann.

Front airbag was deployed and Bennett said she had her seatbelt on during the accident. She was transported to a hospital. Investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.

