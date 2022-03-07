Aughenbaugh pens championship essay

PLATTSMOUTH – Cameron Aughenbaugh used the power of the written word to pocket a gold medal in a local essay contest.

The Plattsmouth senior earned first place in the Optimist International Essay Contest at the club level. Plattsmouth Optimist Club members sponsored the event, which was open to all middle and high school students.

Optimist International leaders provided the framework for club contests across the world. The topic for this year’s essay was “How does an optimistic mindset change my tomorrow?”

Students had to pen an essay that was 700-800 words in length. Writers could not make any references that would identify themselves or their parents, school or community in the essay. They also had to create a title page that contained the official topic and number of words in the essay.

A panel of three judges reviewed all of the essays that were submitted to club members. Each entry was assigned a number for judges to identify them by. Judges did not know the names of each individual writer before deciding who would be the champion of each club contest.

Judges followed a point system when determining the quality of each essay. Students could earn up to 30 points for organization of the essay and an additional 30 points for vocabulary and style. They could receive 20 points for having correct punctuation and spelling, ten points for creativity, five points for neatness and five points for adhering to contest rules.

Aughenbaugh received a medallion for his winning essay. Plattsmouth Optimist Club members will enter his essay into the upcoming Nebraska district-level contest. District winners will receive a plaque and a $2,500 college scholarship.

Aughenbaugh has earned multiple academic awards for his work in the classroom at Plattsmouth. He has participated in football and wrestling during his high school career.

