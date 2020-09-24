 Skip to main content
Authorities arrest Plattsmouth man who tried to flee in vehicle and on foot
PLATTSMOUTH – A 33-year-old Plattsmouth man, Jacob Mossey, faces numerous charges after trying to flee from authorities, both in a vehicle and on foot, Wednesday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s 911 center, shortly after 8 p.m., received several reports of a willfully reckless driver traveling east on U.S. Highway 34 from Nebraska Highway 50.

Deputies were responding from the Plattsmouth area when dispatch advised them the vehicle was now traveling north on U.S. Highway 75 from Hwy. 34.

Deputies observed the vehicle, developed probable cause and attempted to stop it, Brueggemann said.

However, the vehicle then accelerated and fled driving into oncoming traffic several times before trying to turn west on Waverly Road where the vehicle hit a power pole line, Brueggemann said.

The driver ran from the vehicle with deputies in pursuit, but was caught after a deputy deployed a Taser.

Mossey was charged with felony flight to avoid, felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Mossey was booked into Cass County Jail with additional charges pending, according to Brueggemann.

