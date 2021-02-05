Authorities investigating death of Eagle man

EAGLE – Cass County authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an Eagle resident.

A recent autopsy conducted on 82-year-old Gail A. Lanning indicated blunt force trauma, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.

He said that at approximately 7:14 a.m. on Tuesday the county’s 911 center received a call from an acquaintance of Lanning, who resided in the 700 block of South 5th Street, and who was deceased.

The acquaintance and her husband have been helping Lanning clean and renovate the house, according to the sheriff.

An autopsy was conducted on Lanning on Wednesday and it indicated blunt force trauma. The investigation was continuing as of Friday.

