Authorities respond to Saturday accident near South Bend

SOUTH BEND – Cass County deputies and Louisville Fire and Rescue staff responded to a two-vehicle accident near South Bend on Saturday, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
They were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to East Park Highway and North Lake Drive, he said.
Upon arrival, it was determined that all parties had gotten out of their vehicles. David Bates, 38, of Fremont, was driving west on East Park when a vehicle, driven by Kaila Mitchell, 23 of Louisville, Ky., attempted to turn from North Lake to head east on East Park, according to Brueggemann. The two vehicles collided in the intersection. Seatbelts were in use.
All parties involved were treated at the scene by Louisville Rescue and released, Brueggemann said. Mitchell was issued a citation for failure to yield, he said.
