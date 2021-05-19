Authorities seek help in finding missing boy

LA VISTA – An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for an eastern Nebraska area including Cass County.

The La Vista Police Department is attempting to locate Ryan Larsen, who is an 11-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, and wearing a black jacket, Old Navy shirt, blue jeans, and having a polka dotted umbrella.

The boy is autistic and was last known to be in the vicinity of 78th Street and Terry Drive in La Vista.

Anyone with information about the boy is to call 911 or the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582 immediately.

