Authorities seek information on missing Buccaneer Bay man

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a Buccaneer Bay resident last seen on Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department at around 10 a.m. on Saturday responded to a report of a missing person, identified as John Zarkowski, 72, who lives on Ridgeway Road.

A family member said that Zarkowski was last seen on Friday around 4:30 p.m. at that residence.

It is believed Zarkowski left that residence in the early morning hours of Saturday driving a 2018 White Chevrolet Tahoe, Nebraska license plate 20T188, according to Brueggemann.

Clothing description of Zarkowski is unknown, but it’s believed Zarkowski is shoeless and without his phone and wallet, according to Brueggemann.

A search of the area was conducted and a statewide broadcast was issued, the sheriff said.

On Sunday, various agencies, including Cass County Emergency Management and the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, along with volunteers, were organized and the search area was broadened, the sheriff said.

Zarkowski is a 72-year-old white male 6'2”, 230 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.