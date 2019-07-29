PLATTSMOUTH – An unidentified man was taken into protective custody on Saturday evening after crawling under the Plattsmouth toll bridge and onto support beams causing numerous agencies to respond to the scene to rescue him.
Authorities were notified at 5:23 p.m. about a man sitting on the edge of the bridge and who crawled underneath and onto support beams when they arrived, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s deputies and the Plattsmouth Police Department responded, as well as the Plattsmouth Fire Department water rescue team, which brought in two boats on the Missouri River, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The Nebraska State Patrol brought in negotiators, plus an out-of-town minister passing by also stopped to help, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
They were able to persuade the man to return to safety shortly after 7 p.m.
The bridge was closed to traffic during the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The man’s name was not provided, though he was 49 years old.
He was taken to a Bellevue hospital under emergency protective custody.