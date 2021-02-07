Autopsy: Missing Weeping Water woman died of cold exposure

NEBRASKA CITY – The cause of death of a Weeping Water woman whose body was found last Friday in rural Otoe County was exposure to the cold, according to preliminary autopsy reports released Monday by the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Foul play is not suspected, according to these reports.

The body of the deceased person was identified as Amber Tjaden, 48, of Weeping Water. Tjaden had been reported missing to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in late January.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from that department were dispatched on Friday to a minimum maintenance county road, approximately six miles north of Unadilla, after a citizen reported seeing a vehicle matching what Tjaden was last seen driving parked on the side of the road. The deputies located Tjaden outside, near her vehicle. An on-scene investigation was conducted by the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. Cass County authorities are assisting.

Tjaden was last seen on Jan. 27. Her husband, Matthew Tjaden, later told authorities that the two had an argument that day after which she left around 4 p.m. driving a 2019 black Jaguar, Model F-Pace.