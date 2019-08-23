PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Attorney Colin Palm has directed an autopsy into the death of an Omaha man found on Thursday in a vehicle that ended up in a ravine near Interstate 80, but not visible from the roadway.
At around noon on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a vehicle rollover in the median on I-80 near mile marker 422, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann. Upon arrival, the state patrol found a deceased man in a 2007 Blue Ford Explorer. It was determined that the man was Shawn McWilliams, 50 of Omaha, Brueggemann said.
McWilliams was reported missing on June 19. It appears the vehicle left the interstate, rolled, and landed in a ravine, according to Brueggemann.
The accident is under investigation.