Avoca area dam to get repairs

AVOCA – A dam near Avoca that has been damaged by erosion will soon get repairs.
That’s the report concerning Wilson Dam from the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District.
“Repairs will be made to the upstream side of Wilson Dam - the side where water is stored as a lake or pond against the dam,” said spokesman Mike Mascoe.
Erosion, caused by waves on the face of the dam, will be repaired and rock will be added for armoring, he added.
The total cost of the project will be $49,997.00 with the work done by Husker Grading of Burwell. Work is expected to begin this month and take a week or so to finish, Mascoe said.
Wilson Dam like others was built for flood control, he said. It is located northeast of Avoca and south of U.S. Highway 34.
It’s also one of 18 Weeping Water Watershed dams operated and maintained by the LPSNRD.
“We operate and maintain 180 dams for flood control district-wide, mostly through easements with landowners,” Mascoe said.
While the district has easements to operate and maintain a dam, the landowner retains actual ownership, he added.
Most of Cass County is in the LPSNRD, he said.
Each of the 23 NRDs in Nebraska are governed by an elected board of directors, which establishes the amount of property taxes needed for programs/projects, operations and personnel each fiscal year that begins on July 1. Not all residents within the district are taxed by their NRD, only those that own land, Mascoe said.
The LPSNRD fiscal year 2022 budget totaling $33.8 million was recently approved by its board of directors and calls for no increase in the amount of required property taxes, compared to 2021 and 2020.
The budget’s property tax requirement is the same as in the last two fiscal years, $10,156,870, despite a slight increase (less than 1 percent) in the total budget amount. With increased property valuations across the district’s six-county area, the tax levy of $0.027224 per $100 of actual valuation is 9.33 percent lower than in fiscal year 2021.
“The board approved a budget that continues our commitment to flood management, conservation, recreation and education, without a property tax increase,” LPSNRD Treasurer Bob Andersen said.