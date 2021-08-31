Avoca area dam to get repairs

AVOCA – A dam near Avoca that has been damaged by erosion will soon get repairs.

That’s the report concerning Wilson Dam from the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District.

“Repairs will be made to the upstream side of Wilson Dam - the side where water is stored as a lake or pond against the dam,” said spokesman Mike Mascoe.

Erosion, caused by waves on the face of the dam, will be repaired and rock will be added for armoring, he added.

The total cost of the project will be $49,997.00 with the work done by Husker Grading of Burwell. Work is expected to begin this month and take a week or so to finish, Mascoe said.

Wilson Dam like others was built for flood control, he said. It is located northeast of Avoca and south of U.S. Highway 34.

It’s also one of 18 Weeping Water Watershed dams operated and maintained by the LPSNRD.

“We operate and maintain 180 dams for flood control district-wide, mostly through easements with landowners,” Mascoe said.

While the district has easements to operate and maintain a dam, the landowner retains actual ownership, he added.