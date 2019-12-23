WEEPING WATER – The Cass County Farm Service Agency has announced that Ronald Wilson of rural Avoca has been elected to represent Local Administrative Area 2, which includes the townships of Louisville, Eight Mile Grove, Center, Mount Pleasant, Weeping Water and Avoca, during its recent County Committee election.
“County Committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operation of FSA,” said Dan Nannen, county executive director. “They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Every FSA office is served by a county committee made up of local farmers, ranchers and foresters who are elected by local producers.
Nationwide, there are nearly 7,800 FSA county committee members who impact the administration of FSA within a community. They apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make wise decisions on commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.